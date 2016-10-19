Couple held for killing neighbour

The police in the Nilgiris have arrested a man, and wife on the charge of murdering their neighbour.

Ravi (37), a tea estate worker of Kolapalli, near Pandalur, was found dead with severe injuries.

Though it was suspected to be a carnivore attack, the police later found it to be a case of murder.

Ravi’s wife Vinitha was away at her parent’s place in Kotagiri for an eye treatment when the incident occurred.

The police found that Ravi’s neighbour Marudhu (40) killed Ravi, as he suspected him to be having an illicit affair with his wife Poonkodi. The police said that Marudhu hit Ravi using a screw driver, and then with a construction tool.

He disposed the body inside the forest, making it appear as if he died of an animal attack.

PDS rice seized

District Supply Office officials seized 1,500 bags of rice from a Mangalore bound train at the Coimbatore Railway Junction.

The rice was meant for distribution under the Public Distribution System.

Man held

The police on Tuesday arrested Kutthy Thambu alias Murugan (31) on the charge of killing Nagaraj (32) on the Pollachi - Palladam Road on Monday morning.

Murugan was having a dispute with Nagaraj, and had attempted to strangulate him a week ago.

Passenger robbed

Sandhya Stalin of SIDCO Estate in Kurichi was robbed of her bag containing Rs. 15,000 and jewellery while she was travelling in Cheran Express.

Online lottery

P. Elangovan, a social activist, on Tuesday petitioned the police to ban online lotteries. He contended that online lottery advertisements were coming up in various apps on smart phones. Since sale of lotteries was banned in Tamil Nadu, online lottery was fast catching up. He said action should be taken against two actors who had acted as brand ambassadors for the same.

Student assaulted

Yogesh Kumar, a fourth year law student at Government Law College here, and residing in a hostel at Sai Baba Colony on Tuesday petitioned the police seeking action against a police personnel on charges of assaulting him and criminal intimidation.