Corporation to continue clearing Deepavali waste

As of Monday evening - around 4 p.m. - Coimbatore Corporation officers had to call off conservancy workers for the reason that the waste accumulated during the Deepavali festive weekend was huge and the workers were tired clearing it.

The conservancy work began around 4 a.m. Monday. By then the bins were overflowing. The quantity of waste that would equal two-bin full was lying strewn around the bins. Plus, the overnight rain had turned the waste wet.

The workers had to first clear the bins of waste, then fill the bins with the waste lying around. And then they had to clean the roads of the littered waste, said sanitary officers who supervised the operations.

All the waste was wet and the increased weight made it difficult for the workers to carry and dump those into bins.

The wet waste scattered on the roads also made the cleaning operations a Herculean task as the papers would not easily come off the surface. And, to clear the waste, the Corporation had to ply lorries on one or two additional trips.

To clear the additional waste, the sanitary officers were compelled to ask the workers to continue the cleaning operations.

At the Corporation’s dump yard in Vellalore, the quantity of waste collected for the day stood at around 900 tonnes.

On Sunday, it was around 215 tonnes. In short, the workers had cleaned over 1,000 tonnes waste in the last two days and the waste continued to move in at the time of filing the report, they added.

Since most of the waste was wet, the Corporation had dumped and spread those on the yard to dry and then begin processing.

Meanwhile, the volunteer-driven No Dumping team, too, had collected over a tonne of waste generated for Deepavali, said D. Saranraj. From the 16 apartments the team worked, it had gathered over a tonne of cracker waste, packing materials used for clothes and plastic covers. It was in the process of segregating and weighing those, he added.