Corporation takes possession of 1.46 acre reserved sites worth Rs 15.25 cr.

As part of the crackdown on encroachment of reserved sites, the Coimbatore Corporation on Saturday took possession of 1.46 acres or such sites, worth Rs.15.25 crore, after evicted those who had encroached upon these.
Special Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan said the civic body was already into mapping of reserved sites across all the five zones, involving the Assistant Town Planning Officers of each zone, and had identified encroached sites.
On Saturday, Corporation teams swung into action simultaneously and took possession of a 15 cents reserved site in Ward No 16 in Ramakrishn Nagar and 20 cents in New Thillai Nagar in West Zone thus bringing to its possession a total of 35 cents of land worth Rs.3.5 crore. In Central Zone, the civic body took over 10 cents worth Rs.1.50 crore in Ramalinga Jothi Nagar in Ward 68, and then 44.5 cents valued at Rs.4.50 crore at G.V. Residency in East Zone.
The other reserved sites that were rid of encroachments and taken possession of included 6 cents worth Rs.75 lakhs in EB Colony in Ward 30 of North Zone, 50 cents worth Rs.5 crore at Ward No 97 in South Zone.
Boards declaring that these sites belonged to the Coimbatore Corporation have been put up to deter fresh attempts at encroachment.
Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said the drive would continue till the civic body took possession of every cent of reserved site that had been encroached.
