Corporation retrieves reserved sites

The civic body officials on Saturday retrieved reserved sites measuring 2.70 acre worth Rs. 40.3 crore in eviction drives conducted across the city.

A release from the civic body said that the Town Planning wing officials, following instructions from Special Officer and Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan removed encroachments in reserved sites in B.R. Nagar, Ramanathapuram (Ward 66), Poompuhar Nagar and Sri Poompuhar Nagar, Kavundampalayam (Ward 6), Auto Nagar, Kavundampalayam and Sri Devanga Nagar, Edayarpalayam(Ward 7), Bharathi Colony, Peelamedu (Ward 39), Gandhi Managar, Ganapathy (Ward 41), P&T Colony, Kurichi (Ward 99), and Addis Street, Nehru Stadium (Ward 72).

After removing the encroachments, the officials erected boards informing the public that the Corporation owned the land and that it should not be misused. In a few places, the residents came forward to fence the land and requested the civic body to develop parks, the officials involved in the operations added.