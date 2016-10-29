Coimbatore

Corporation issues guidelines for bursting firecrackers

The Coimbatore Corporation has appealed to the city’s residents to follow a few guidelines while bursting firecrackers.

In a release issued by Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan, the civic body had said that the residents should not burst firecrackers near hospitals and temples or places of worship.

They should light fireworks in open spaces and far away from thatched roofed houses.

The residents should avoid bursting firecrackers near the Corporation’s Zoo and recommended lighting those at least a km away from the Zoo’s compound.

Likewise, people are advised against bursting crackers near water bodies and dumping the waste there.

People must gather the cracker remains after celebrations, as it would aid immediate cleaning of the waste, the release added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 31, 2020 2:52:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/Corporation-issues-guidelines-for-bursting-firecrackers/article16084746.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY