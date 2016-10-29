Corporation issues guidelines for bursting firecrackers

The Coimbatore Corporation has appealed to the city’s residents to follow a few guidelines while bursting firecrackers.
In a release issued by Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan, the civic body had said that the residents should not burst firecrackers near hospitals and temples or places of worship.
They should light fireworks in open spaces and far away from thatched roofed houses.
The residents should avoid bursting firecrackers near the Corporation’s Zoo and recommended lighting those at least a km away from the Zoo’s compound.
Likewise, people are advised against bursting crackers near water bodies and dumping the waste there.
People must gather the cracker remains after celebrations, as it would aid immediate cleaning of the waste, the release added.
