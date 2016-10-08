Corporation back to routine work

With the State Election Commission withdrawing the model code of conduct on Thursday following the Madras High Court staying the election notification, things took a turn towards the routine at the Coimbatore Corporation.

Officials said that the senior officers had instructed the engineering section to check the progress of works under way, initiate steps to float tenders for those works the Council had recently approved, and prepare files to float tenders for other works.

They said the Corporation would also take steps for early implementation of projects like the 24x7 drinking water supply and construction and debris waste recycle plant projects.

On Friday, Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan held a review meeting with sanitary inspectors to check the progress in waste segregation at source project. He asked the inspectors concerned to speed up the process and report on the progress made on a daily basis.

In view of the ensuing festive season and long weekend, he had asked the inspectors to continue conservancy work at evenings as well to clear the extra waste that would be generated.

He also took stock of the work done to control spread of dengue.

Meanwhile, sources said that the Corporation had restored the perks to Mayor and Deputy Mayor as their official term would end only on October 24.

To a few Councillors who also asked for restoration of official mobile phone connections, the civic body had done the same. And, if the Mayor wanted to convene the meeting of the Council, he could do so as there was no legal bar, they added.

A few AIADMK Councillors, to whom The Hindu spoke to, said that while they were unaware of the mobile phones being returned, they had started visiting ward offices to check on the execution of routine work like water supply and streetlight maintenance.

Sit-in protest

On Friday, a few conservancy workers staged a sit-in protest at the Corporation main office in Town Hall demanding bonus for contract workers and festival advance for workers on rolls. They said that the civic body as principal employer was responsible for paying bonus.