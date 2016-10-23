Corporation’s WhatsApp helpline a boon for residents

On October 17, B. Kavitha, a resident Kurichi Thayammal Layout, had sent a WhatsApp message to the city Corporation’s helpline reporting a long-pending problem. She said she had messaged about a workshop that functioned on a reserved site and “caused environment and noise pollution.”

Much to her surprise, on October 19, a Corporation team led by Assistant Executive Engineer-Planning M. Saravanan, inspected the reserved site and promised to take action, including removing the encroachment. And no sooner they left, than the workshop people wound up business and moved out of the area.

Ms. Kavitha said that the residents’ problem with the workshop was that they melted used metal barrels to clean those chemicals and oils and then break those barrels to produce metal tubs used in construction. This resulted in chemicals and oils seeping into the ground and the 90-odd families suffering noise pollution. Their problem was also that the workshop functioned in a building that stood in encroachment of the reserved site belonging to the layout. And that this was going on for several years despite their efforts to prevail upon the authorities to act.

Mr. Saravanan said that when his team visited the spot, it could make out that the industry was polluting the area and that it functioned out of a building that appeared to be on a reserved site, measuring over 35 cents.

He promised the residents to act on their petition after consulting the Corporation’s advocate as the encroacher had challenged the civic body’s claim that it was a reserved site. But then the workshop people had vacated the premises, which in itself appeared to be a big relief for the residents.

The team would return to the area in the coming days if the advocate were to give a go ahead for the eviction drive. This would mean that the Corporation would get back around 15 cents of the site as the other portion housed an ‘anganwadi’.

Ms. Kavitha said that what the residents’ association could not achieve for several years, the ability to reach the top Corporation brass through the social messaging App had achieved. The Corporation had asked members of the public to report grievances through WhatsApp on 81900-00200.

This service had recently helped the public reach the Corporation after the recent rains to report on water-logged areas.