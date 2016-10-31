Corpn. to protect reserved sites

Coimbatore Corporation has embarked on a drive to remove encroachments on reserved sites. A release said that at a meeting held here recently , it had been decided that Assistant Executive Engineers - Planning would identify and remove the encroachments.

The Corporation had identified 293 reserved sites measuring 13.78 lakh sq.m. in the 20 wards in East Zone, 439 reserved sites measuring 10.29 lakh sq.m. in West Zone, 506 reserved sites measuring 6.03 lakh sq.m. in North Zone, 111 reserved sites measuring 6.60 lakh sq.m. in the South Zone and 60 reserved sites measuring 1.45 lakh sq.m. in Central Zone. Public could view the details at the websitewww.ccmc.gov.inby clicking the ‘Reserved Site Details’ hyperlink.