Corpn. takes action against tax defaulters

In a bid to send out a stern message and improve tax collection, the Coimbatore Corporation on Saturday cracked the whip on defaulters of property tax and water charges by disconnecting as many as 11 water supply connections across the five zones.

Among the water connections that faced the axe in the recent times were an apartment, a theatre and a hotel.

Special teams

Special Officer and Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan has constituted special teams in each zones to identify high-end and habitual defaulters.

On Saturday, the teams disconnected six water supply lines in an apartment in Nava India area for default in tax remittance running into Rs. 2.96 lakh.

In West Zone, water supply line to a theatre was disconnected for default of Rs. 36,304 and a residence in Veerakeralam area in Aniz Garden was subjected to disconnection of water supply for default in remittance of property tax running to Rs. 13,055. In South Zone, water supply line to a house in BK Pudur was disconnected for default in payment of Rs. 9,000.

In North Zone, the water supply line to a residence in Elango Nagar was disconnected for default of Rs. 63,354.

Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said that with the end of the calendar year and last quarter of the fiscal fast approaching, the civic body will leave no stone unturned for achieving a higher rate of property tax realisation, which is a must for ensuring that the pace of development works being carried out are not derailed.