Contractor fined

Special Officer and Commissioner of Corporation K. Vijayakarthikeyan on Tuesday slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on the parking contractor at the Ukkadam fish market for fleecing public.
According to contract terms, the contractor was not supposed to collect parking fee for vehicles parked along the roadside. After tearing the board announcing the same, the contractor had collected parking fee of Rs. 1,160 from motorists who had parked their vehicles outside the market along the road side.
Similarly, a contractor running the public convenience in the same area was fined Rs. 10,000 for collecting Rs. 3 from public for using the convenience instead of the stipulated rate of Re 1.
