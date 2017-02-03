Construction sector urged to promote affordable housing

The construction sector was urged to look at joint initiatives to promote affordable housing in the State and also to develop research and development (R&D) for the sector by the speakers at the inaugural of BuildMat 2017, a four-day construction expo, here on Thursday.

The exhibition is organised by Coimbatore chapters of Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India), Builders Association of India, and the Indian Institute of Architects.

Rajamani Muthuganesan, Director of Chettinad Cement, said research and development is the backbone for any organisation. There should be joint efforts by the associations and specialists should be involved in these projects. The results of R&D should be taken to the public. Regarding government buildings, he said the industry should urge the Government to go in for design and built projects. He also stressed on the need for skill development among the youth as it gives them employment opportunities.

K. Senthil Kumar, chairman of Indian Institute of Architects - Tamil Nadu, said any city is known by its heritage public buildings. The public buildings should inspire the younger generation. However, it is not so now. The specifications and list of latest products should be upgraded regularly by the Government for its projects. The Central Government has included affordable housing under the infrastructure category in the Union Budget. “Our challenge is not in designing buildings for big clients. We should address the affordable housing segment. All the associations should jointly contribute for the development of affordable housing in the State,” he said.

According to R. Radhakrishnan, former president of Builders’ Association of India, several incentives were announced in the budget on Wednesday for affordable housing. But, issues such as time taken to approve plans should addressed for this segment to take off on a large scale.

G. Ramamoorthy, chairman of BuildMat 2017, said visitors can see the latest products under one roof. The event is an opportunity for manufacturers and traders to meet the customers.

According to C. Prabhakar, secretary of the exhibition, BuildMat is one of the comprehensive events and it showcases the latest trends in the construction sector. It is a one-stop point for builders and engineers. The eighth edition has 473 stalls apart from more than 10 outdoor stalls. A convention on neo-urbanism will be organised as part of the expo.

V. Aravindan, chairman of IIA- Coimbatore, S. Balasubramanian, chairman of ACCE (India) - Coimbatore Chapter, and K. Rajavel, vice-chairman of BAI, Coimbatore chapter, also spoke. The bi-annual exhibition is organised jointly by the three organisations.

The Hindu is the media partner for the exhibition at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex.