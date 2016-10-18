Conservancy workers on contract seek bonus

The Tamil Nadu Thooimai Thozhilalar Sangham has appealed to Coimbatore Corporation to pay two month salary as bonus for Deepavali to all the conservancy workers under contract system.

In a memorandum submitted to the District Collector on Monday, the association said that there are over 2,500 contract conservancy workers. They do not get any benefit except salary though most of them are from the economically weaker section. The Chief Minister has announced bonus for contract workers in other departments. Similarly, bonus should be paid to these workers too, the association said.

In another memorandum submitted to the Collector, the Coimbatore District small-scale traders of fireworks have said that they appealed to the district administration last week that licence should be given to fireworks traders to open shops 15 days before Deepavali.

Though according to a Government Order by the Central Government, temporary licence should be given one month before, the district administration is taking time to give it. The Commercial Taxes Department has also asked the traders to take a temporary licence from it. The traders appealed to the department to simplify the steps for the traders to get the licence. District Collector T.N. Hariharan distributed ration cards to 21 transgenders during the grievance day meeting on Monday. While 10 of them were from Mettupalayam, the remaining 11 were from Koundampalayam.