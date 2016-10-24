Coimbatore

Conservancy workers demand bonus

Members of the Bahujan Samaj Scavenger General Employees Union on Friday submitted a petition to the Corporation authorities demanding bonus ahead of Deepavali.

Advance

The members, who work on contract as conservancy workers for the Corporation, said that the authorities, as principal employer, should prevail upon the contract agency to provide 20 per cent bonus and pay in advance the October 2016 salary so that the workers celebrated Deepavali. The Coimbatore Corporation had through an agency engaged over 2,000 workers on contract for conservancy work across the city.

