Conference on effective metal cutting

In a city that has about 6,000 CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machines, a technical seminar on “effective metal cutting” on Friday had more than 250 participants listening to speakers on automation and scientific programming, etc.

The conference was organised by Confederation of Indian Industry, Coimbatore.

S. Ravi, manging director of Craftsman Automation, spoke about the challenges faced by the manufacturing sector. He highlighted the need to meet the requirements of the customers at the right time.

According to B.C. Rao, managing director of Kennametal India, in the metal cutting industry, there is now cloud-based technology that enables production of a prototype even without going to the shop floor.