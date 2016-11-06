Conference on effective metal cutting

In a city that has about 6,000 CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machines, a technical seminar on “effective metal cutting” on Friday had more than 250 participants listening to speakers on automation and scientific programming, etc.
The conference was organised by Confederation of Indian Industry, Coimbatore.
S. Ravi, manging director of Craftsman Automation, spoke about the challenges faced by the manufacturing sector. He highlighted the need to meet the requirements of the customers at the right time.
According to B.C. Rao, managing director of Kennametal India, in the metal cutting industry, there is now cloud-based technology that enables production of a prototype even without going to the shop floor.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor