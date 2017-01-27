Colourful events mark Republic Day celebrations

Hoisting of National Flag, honouring freedom fighters and police personnel, distribution of welfare assistance, and cultural events by students marked the Republic Day celebrations held at Police Recruits School Grounds in Coimbatore on Thursday.

District Collector T.N. Hariharan hoisted the National Flag at 8 a.m. and reviewed the guard of honour. The police, Fire and Rescue Services, Home Guards, National Cadet Corps, Junior Red Cross, and Student Traffic Wardens participated in the parade.

Mr. Hariharan honoured freedom fighters by adorning them with shawls.

Chief Minister’s medal for meritorious service were given to 76 police personnel.

Students presented cultural events such as thematic dance, tableau, and martial arts.

District Collector T.N. Hariharan presenting the Chief MInister’s Medal for meritorious service to police personnel in Coimbatore, and (below) students performing cultural programmes

District Collector gave away prizes and certificates to 965 students who made the celebrations colourful.

A total of Rs. 5,03,74,328 was distributed to 416 people under various schemes of the government.

K. Vijayakarthikeyan, Commissioner of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation, hoisted the National Flag at corporation.

At Coimbatore International Airport, airport director G. Prakash Reddy hoisted the National Flag on the new 100-feet-long flag pole erected on its premises.

Celebrations at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University began with National Flag hoisting by Vice-Chancellor K. Ramasamy. At Bharathiar University, Vice-Chancellor, A. Ganapathy hoisted the National Flag.

Celebrations at Coimbatore Central Prison were made colourful with the participation of nearly 200 students from Pricol Colony at Kavundampalayam. Prison superintendent A. Murugesan hoisted the National Flag and paid respects at V. O. Chidambaram memorial.

The Nilgiris

Dances by the Todas, Kotas, Paniyas, and Irulas, and other events by school students thrilled those gathered at the Government Arts College in Udhagamandalam on Thursday to witness the Republic Day celebrations.

The attire worn by the Alu Kurumbars, who had come to the event from Coonoor and Kotagiri was especially unique. They were wearing clothes with small, intricate, paintings made by the tribe themselves, depicting traditional Alu Kurumbar culture.

K. Lakshmanan, an Alu Kurumbar who was part of the performance, said that the paintings resemble traditional cave paintings, and depict traditional Kurumbar life, including collecting honey, and performing their traditional dance.

“There are also images of Kurumbar temples, animals and the environment,” said Mr. Lakshmanan.

The pigments used in the paintings are organic and are sourced from plants and herbs found near their villages, said Mr. Lakshmanan, while the artists are local Kurumbars, led by Mr. Krishnan, a renowned Kurumbar artist.

The tribe said that it had taken them over two days to paint over 24 sets of the clothes worn by them during the function.

“We are looking for opportunities to market these designs as well, and hope that the government can provide us with the help to launch such an enterprise,” said Mr. Lakshmanan.

Onlookers were also thrilled by the dance performance of students from the Havoor Panchayat Union Primary School in Kil Kotagiri, who used jump ropes to exhibit tremendous feats of athleticism and coordination.

Their teacher, S. Nallamuthu, said that the 40 students had been coached for over three months. “All the students performed admirably and we are very proud,” he said. Earlier in the day, the Nilgiris District Collector, P. Sankar, unfurled the National Flag and kicked off proceedings. Families of freedom fighters were honored by the Collector, while the constabulary medal to the police was also distributed.

Tirupur

Distribution of welfare assistances and cultural programmes by students marked the Republic Day celebrations organised by the district administration at Chikkanna Governemnt Arts College grounds here on Thursday.

District Collector S. Jayandhi inspected the guard of honour. Ms. Jayandhi disbursed welfare assistances worth Rs. 20.4 lakhs to a total of 78 beneficiaries under various government sponsored schemes.

She then gave away the Tamil Nadu Constabulary awards-2017 to 19 police personnel.

Certificates for commendable performance were given away to 95 police officials and constables.

Absence of S. Somasundaram, the freedom fighter who took part in Quit India movement, was felt at this year’s celebrations. He passed away at the age of 96 a few months back.

Beating the age, Mr. Somasundaram used to be a regular at the Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations till 2016.

The day was celebrated with grandeur at the corporation office. Corporation Commissioner M. Ashokan garlanded Gandhi’s statue and hoisted the National Flag.

He gave away welfare assistances and certificates for meritorious performance to employees.

The day was celebrated at Sainik School, Amaravathinagar. Group Captain T.N. Sridhar, the principal, hoisted National Flag and distributed medals to cadets who excelled in academics.