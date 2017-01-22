Coimbatore-based start up brings together online retailers

Perks4 Loyalty Private limited, a Coimbatore-based start-up that started operations here last September, has brought together 800 online retailers and several local merchants on its platform.

Customers ,who purchase from them through Perks4, get additional offers.

Guru Kulandaivel, chief executive officer of Perks4 Loyalty Private Limited, told presspersons here on Thursday that the company has invested about Rs. 1 crore so far in technology and has in its reserves Rs. 2 crore. Customers, who are members of Perks4, get discounts above the deals offered by the e-commerce portals every day.

Mobile app

The company is targeting corporate and group memberships and is also working on a mobile app. It has listed on its platform local retailers and merchants in Coimbatore, Chennai, and Bengaluru too.

Explaining the operation of the portal, Mr. Kulandaivel said its members chose products for purchase on a particular portal by logging on to Perks4.

Details of live offers and rates for a product from different portals would be available on Perks4.

The savings offered by Perks4 would be credited into the account of the buyer. “Perks4 members can save over Rs. 10,000 per annual by using its platform compared to purchasing directly from the retailer websites,” he said. The start-up aimed at benefiting customers, group members, and local businesses, added K. Thangaraj, one of the promoters of the company.