Coimbatore Police make traffic diversions on Sunday

The police have made the following traffic diversions on October 2 on account of the marathon to be held between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m.

A release from the police here has said that vehicles entering the city from Salem, Erode, and Avinashi should proceed via Lakshmi Mills Junction, Manis School, to reach Bharathiar Road and Gandhipuram.

Those proceeding to railway station, Town Hall should take a left turn at the Lakshmi Mills Junction, Puliakulam Main Road, Ramanathapuram Junction to reach Trichy Road and proceed via Sungam Junction to the railway station or Town Hall.

Vehicles from Town Hall to Gandhipuram should reach J.M. Bakery, take a left, proceed on the flyover and take the Dr. Nanjappa Road to proceed to Gandhipuram.

Vehicles from Gandhipuram to Town Hall should proceed straight on Dr. Nanjappa Road, reach the J.M. Bakery and proceed to the railway station to reach Town Hall.

Vehicles from Trichy Road to Gandhipuram, should reach the railway station, proceed to J.M. Bakery, flyover and take the Dr. Nanjappa Road to reach Gandhipuram.

Parking

Early morning walkers in Race Course, should park their vehicles on East Club Road, West Club Road, and Tea Estate Road.

Those participating in the marathon should reach the Nehru Stadium.