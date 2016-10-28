Cleanliness drive at airport’s Project Smile Week

A cleanliness drive was organised at the Coimbatore International Airport on Thursday as part of the Prime Minister’s Swatchh Bharat Abiyan Mission and Project Smile Week that is observed from October 24 to 31.

The drive was carried out by Roots Multiclean Ltd. with their variety of mechanised cleaning equipment and janitorial tools.

The airport premises was cleaned from the city side road to the runways, covering the parking areas, departure and arrival halls, washrooms and toilets, escalators, lifts, aerobridges, aprons, taxi ways and runway.

The drive was carried out in the presence of Airport Director G. Prakash Reddy and executive director of Roots Multiclean Ltd. S. Chandrasekar.

The Hindu is the Platinum Sponsor of Project Smile Week.

Other sponsors of the event are Silk Air, Nehru College of Aeronautics and Applied Sciences, Air Arabia, Jewel One, Roots Industries, The Chennai Silks, Sri Krishna Sweets, Lakshmi Machine Works, Central Industrial Security Force, Air India, Jet Airways, Spicejet, Air Carnival and Indigo.