Cleanliness campaign

The Coimbatore Corporation in association with The Arc Foundation on Monday launched the Swachh Bharat Swachh Vidyalaya cleanliness initiative at corporation schools. A release from the foundation said that on the first day, its volunteers created awareness among students of 60 schools on the importance of washing hands.

They would soon cover all the 82 corporation schools.

Last year, the Foundation had launched a similar initiative, ‘SHAPE’ to focus on not only cleanliness but also absenteeism.

During the course of the Swachh Bharat Swachh Vidyalaya programme, volunteers would identify infrastructure needs in schools too.

On Monday, Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan inaugurated the programme in the presence of City Health Officer K. Santhosh Kumar and the Foundation volunteers.

Mime, dance, songs would be used to reach the message fast.