City police to be on social media from November

The Coimbatore City Police will strengthen its presence on social media from next month, Deputy Commissioner of Police - Traffic, Coimbatore city, S. Saravanan, said here on Thursday.

At a meeting organised by Confederation of Indian Industry, Coimbatore, on “Smart Business in a Connected World”, Mr. Saravanan said that the police in cities such as Delhi and Bengaluru were present on social media (Facebook and Twitter).

The Coimbatore City Police would also be on social media from the first week of November. It was already present on WhatsApp and received 25 to 30 messages a day. “Information is wealth for the police too. Presence on social media helps the police address grievances immediately,” he said.

Further, there were cyber labs in many cities and cyber crime cells in all districts. The Coimbatore City Police planned to make the cyber lab here a model to other districts. The industry could work with the police for this, he said.

Replying to queries about cyber crimes in the city, Mr. Saravanan said those who faced problems because of phishing could call 100 and ask for the contact details to alert the police.

In Coimbatore, at least 50 per cent of cyber complaints received were related to loss of money because of sharing of PIN details. He urged the public to be cautious and show restraint in sharing information on social media. Both businesses and individuals should follow the advisory given by the respective organisations for cyber security and every employee of an organisation should be trained in cyber security.

The recent trends in technology included 4G communication, use of smart phones, big data, internet of things, and cloud computing. All information can be accessed from any location at any point of time. Most of the industries and service providers, including the small-scale operators, were digitalising data. However, in 48 countries, hacking was a profession.

In Tamil Nadu, the websites of Sri Rangam temple, Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple, and the Tamil Nadu Government had been hacked. About 90 per cent of companies worldwide knew they were not prepared enough for cyber risks. Prevention measures were important and awareness among all stakeholders would bring down cyber-related crimes, he said.