Chain snatched

Two motorcycle-borne persons snatched a gold chain weighing about 70 gm that Gnana Gowri (42), was wearing while she was returning home after shopping around 3 p.m.

She is the wife of Murugesan of Sai Nagar working as Special Sub Inspector attached to Podanur Police Station.

Plantains destroyed

Gusty winds accompanied by rain damaged plantain farms in Sirumugai and Lingapuram on Monday. The crops were about nine months old.

Tasmac outlet ransacked

The police have registered a case against ten persons for unlawful assembly, damage to public properties, and ransacking a TASMAC outlet in Annur.

The police said that K. Dinesh Kumar (24), a daily wage earner, rammed the two-wheeler he was driving after consuming liquor to an electric post.

He died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Sunday. His friends, and relatives ransacked the Tasmac outlet damaging the refrigerator, tube lights, and fan.

Crops damaged

A herd of 12 elephants, including three calves, entered the farm of Nagaraj at Thirumalayampalayam near Madukkarai and damaged the crops. Anti Depredation Squad of the Forest Department chased the herd back into the forests on Sunday night.

But the herd returned last night and destroyed crops in the farm of Mohammed Dhasheer, and damaged the compound wall of a factory.