Centre of excellence in welding engineering to be established

PSG College of Technology is establishing a centre of excellence in welding engineering with support from the Government of India. A release said that the Rs. 26.7 crore centre would work on three important areas where welding engineering needed improvement for its applications in the capital goods sector in the country - welding automation, welding power sources and welding consumables.

The centre would also focus on skill development in welding and allied areas at difference levels like welder, supervisor, engineer, inspector and academic to fill the gap between industry requirement and the availability in the field.The college would implement the development of technologies over a three year period.

The Government support would be to the extent of Rs. 21.1 crore and the college and industry would chip in with the rest.

