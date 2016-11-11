Cash awards for energy ambassadors

College students who will be energy ambassadors will receive cash awards based on their performance, said Chief Engineer of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation T. Haldorai.

The Tangedco and Rotary Club of Coimbatore Galaxy have launched an energy ambassador project. Awareness programmes have been conducted in three colleges so far covering areas in Coimbatore north, south and the city. One or two more are likely to be held. “Already 1000 students have been trained. We will train more,” he said.

The students have been given a booklet each. They will reach out to electricity consumers and encourage them to save at least one unit of power a day.

The top three performers (energy ambassadors) in each circle (Coimbatore north, south and city) will receive cash awards of Rs. 10,000, Rs. 5000 and Rs. 2000, he said.