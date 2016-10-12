Cases against two for spreading communal hatred

The Cyber Crime Cell Police here have registered two cases against as many persons on charges of spreading communal hatred online. According to sources, in the first instance, the police have registered a case based on a complaint from T. Gunasekaran of T.K. Street.

He had complained that a Facebook user, A. Moideen Rahmathullah, had posted objectionable content denigrating a section of society. The police had registered a case on Monday invoking sections of the IPC.

In the second instance, the police registered a case based on a complaint from G.M. Nagar resident A. Fazil, who had alleged that a Facebook user, Pon Shankar, had posted content that was abusive of a section of society. Based on his complaint, the police have registered another case invoking similar sections of the IPC.

In both the cases and also those registered a few days ago, the police said they had written to the Facebook India office seeking details of those who had posted objectionable content.