Case registered against KJK founder

Based on a direction of the Judicial Magistrate – III of Coimbatore, a case was registered against Kongunadu Jananayaka Katchi president G.K. Nagaraj (who is also the president of a resident welfare association) and the vice- president of the association Vijayakumar. However, the police said that the case has to be probed before initiating action.

They were booked under sections 141 (unlawful assembly), 347 (wrongful confinement to extort property, or constrain to illegal act), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 506(ii) (criminal intimidation) read with 144 (joining unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said that according to a complaint lodged by G. Karthick Veeramani, the human resources manager of Elysium Properties Indian (P) Ltd, Mr. Nagaraj and a few others purchased individual houses and allegedly committed unlawful assembly and also threatened the staff of the firm near GKNM Hospital on Avinashi Road here in August.

Responding to it, Mr. Nagaraj alleged that the firm produced wrong information before the court and got this direction. “The firm has not completed the works and has also indulged in various deviations, protesting which we went to their office. We did not threaten them,” he said. He claimed that the firm invited them for talks but has resorted to means to threaten them. “We will fight for our cause,” he added.