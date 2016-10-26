Coimbatore

Case against health inspector

The police have registered a case against health inspector Maria Stella on charges of forging her certificate, based on a complaint from the zonal health officer Santha Kumari, who, during a routine inspection of records, found that Stella had changed her date of birth in education certificates. Stella is absconding.

Woman robbed

Sundarapuram Ashtalakshmi resident M. Sujatha (37) lost her gold chain to two persons who snatched it while she was walking near her home on Monday evening. The police said that they managed to escape on a motorcycle with half of the chain because she held on to the chain and cried for help.

Case against four

The police have registered a case against a former employee of an electronic showroom, and three of his associates on charges of cheating the showroom owner of Rs. 35.25 lakh.

The police said that the showroom’s accounts manager Narayanan had stated that Ram Lakshman, Rajesh, Selvaraj, and his Selvaraj’s wife Savithri had conspired to cheat the showroom by promising advertisements in newspapers.

