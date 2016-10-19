Captured elephant to be treated for eye ailment

A 16-year-old male elephant captured from the wild will get treatment for defects in its left eye from veterinarians who are set to arrive at the Theppakkadu elephant camp.

The elephant was captured on April 5 near Mango Range and O Valley Range in Cherambadi near Gudalur on Cherankode Road after it killed two people .

A decision to tranquilise and capture the elephant was taken to end the escalating man-animal conflict. There was public outrage and protests, including road blockade and bandh, demanding the capture of the elephant. The process to locate and capture the elephant took nearly 20 days .