City-based Royal Care Speciality Hospital has announced a strategic partnership with Hyderabad-based American Oncology Institute (AOI) and launch of their Comprehensive Cancer Care Unit at Neelambur. Founder-chairman of Royal Care Super Speciality Hospital K. Madeswaran said that the 30,000 sq.ft facility will be completed by July 2017.

First phase

Dr. Madeswaran said that as part of the first phase of operations, AOI will begin a medical oncology department on Royal Care Speciality Hospital premises.

Executive director and co-founder of AOI, Joseph A. Nicholas said that their first centre in Tamil Nadu at Royal Care Speciality Hospital will help patients to receive comprehensive evidence-based treatment procedures and ground-breaking medical technologies with ease of access.

AOI and Royal Care also announced the launch of ‘Vidiyal’, a programme aimed at improving awareness about breast cancer among rural women.

Under the project, a dedicated team of experts will travel in a mobile unit to villages for a year and educate women about self-examination for detection of breast cancer.