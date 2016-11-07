CRIME NOTES

Woman robbed

B. Valarmathi (41) of Vellalore was robbed of her gold chain weighing five sovereign on Indira Nagar Sixth Street in Vellalore on Saturday afternoon. She had lodged a complaint with the Podanur Police, who have registered a case in this connection.

Man held

Peelamedu Police have arrested R. Sunil Kumar (30) of Kannur, Kerala, on charge of pushing women into flesh trade. The police said that on November 5, the accused had attempted to lure Gandhi Managar resident Vinoth Kumar, who had lodged a complaint with the police. Based on the complaint, they arrested Kumar and rescued a 23-year-old woman. The woman has been sent to a Government home.

One held

The Perur Police have arrested M. Marappan (35) of Theethipalayam on charges of murdering R. Saravanan (45) on October 29, 2016 . The police said that after the two consumed liquor together on the day, Saravanan had asked Marappan for money to buy supper. When the latter refused, a fight broke out between the two. Saravanan fell down and sustained head injuries and he was rushed to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Saravanan died on November 4, the police said. Based on a complaint, they had registered a case and arrested Marappan.

Accused questioned

The Veerapandi police in Tirupur on Sunday questioned the four accused, including three persons from the Department of Police, in connection with the alleged robbing of a textile sector industrialist in July.

The accused, Inspector Muthu Kumar, Sub-Inspector Saravanan, constable Dharmendran, and Sudheer, a native of Kerala, were brought here from Coimbatore Central Prison.

After questioning, the accused were produced before a magistrate and taken back to the prison.