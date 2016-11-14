CODISSIA industrial parks to be ready next year

In a district that has thousands of small and medium-scale manufacturing industries and half a dozen industrial estates, two industrial parks, to be developed by the industry with the support of the Government, is expected to be ready for occupation by May next year.

Coming up at a total cost of nearly Rs. 150 crore (excluding investment in building, plant, and machinery), the two parks are expected to help the engineering industries in the city move to a common area or expand operations in the outer areas of the city.

V. Sundaram, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries’ Association, told The Hindu that the CODISSIA Industrial Estate parks are coming up in two locations in the district - Moperipalayam and Kallapalayam.

The land, nearly 260 acres at Moperipalayam and 150 acres at Kallapalayam, will be handed over to Il&FS for development in another couple of months. This will include developing layouts, fixing pipelines and laying roads.

The State Government has sanctioned Rs. 10 crore for one park and the association has sought funds for the second one too.

All the beneficiaries are members of the association and the demand was more for area at Moperipalayam. Industries have been given two are, one acre, 50 cents and 25 cents plots, depending on their need. Foundries and heavy industries, general engineering and electrical and electronics units will come up and area has been earmarked for each manufacturing vertical. About 70 per cent of the area is for industries and the remaining for common amenities.

The association will set up centres of excellence in each park.

The plots are expected to be handed over to the beneficiaries before May or June next year and industries can start constructions after that. Though not all the industries might invest at the park immediately, “We hope all the units would come up in 10 years,” he said.