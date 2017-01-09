CMCH to issue stickers to curb unauthorised parking

In a bid to curb unauthorised parking inside Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, the hospital administration will issue parking stickers for vehicles used by its staff and other people, who visit the campus on a regular basis for officials purposes.

The administration resolved to take the initiative after several vehicles, even missing ones, were found parked inside CMCH premises for a long time. The administration also found that people also misuse several vacant spots in the hospital to leave their vehicle for a day or two as a safe parking area.

“By next week, stickers containing the name ‘CMCH’ will be issued to all the staff to be used in their vehicles. The stickers can be collected from the office after giving details of the vehicle. People, who visit CMCH on a regular basis for official purpose will also be given the sticker. Designated parking slots will be given for each category,” said CMCH Dean A. Edwin Joe.

Dr. Joe said that the police had towed and removed some of the vehicles from the hospital premises after they remained ‘unclaimed’ for a long time. Once parking regulation comes into effect, vehicles of outpatients will not be allowed to park in the designated area after 1 p.m. as the OP time ends at 12 p.m.

Dr. Joe said that a proposal has been sent to the State Government for approval of funds to build a multi-level parking system in CMCH which can accommodate about 400 four-wheelers and 400 two-wheelers.