CCTV camera fails to record theft at Collectorate

A Closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera at the entrance at the Collectorate did not deter miscreants from stealing a hefty sum of money from a car parked on the premises on Tuesday.

The car’s window shield was broken open and a bag containing Rs. 6 lakh was stolen from the car.

According to the case registered by the Race Course police, the complainant K. Ramasamy (48) of Tirupur district, who was into real estate and power loom business, had kept the money in his car for land registration. He noticed the theft on his return from the District Treasury Office where he had gone to get a challan.

Collectorate sources said there are only two CCTV cameras on the entire premises. The second camera is installed inside the building close to the staircase. But, both cameras provide only live feed, police sources said, acknowledging that back-up and recordings from other angles as well would have been of substantial help in investigation.

There is understandably a likelihood for more number of CCTV cameras to be installed on the premises when the administrative apparatus is shifted to the adjacent new building.