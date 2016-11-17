Contest

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and TAG Centre, Chennai, will present a morning of Carnatic music on November 20 on Bhavan’s premises. There will be a raga identification contest for non-professional singers in the age group of 12-25 years. This will be followed by a music appreciation session. Entries for the contest should reach the BVB Kendra office on DB Road in R.S. Puram on or before 1 p.m. of November 19. For details, call 94433-88347 or 98422-30365.

Students bag scholarship

Four students of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University - Bharathi Ramadoss, Pilomin Juliana, Ashish Rajurkar, and Sumeet Prabhkar Mankar have bagged the prestigious Monsanto Beachell - Borlaug scholarship.

Sangeet utsav

Carnatica in association with Sri Krishna Sweets will present the Coimbatore Bharat Sangeet Utsav from November 18 to 23 at Sarojini Nataraj Auditorium in Kikkani School. The inaugural will have child prodigy Sooryagayatri’s Bhajan Sankeerthan. For details contact 94440-18269.