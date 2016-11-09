Quiz contest

Rotary Club of Coimbatore Metropolis and Coimbatore Quiz Circle is organising the third edition of Sundari Sankar Memorial Quiz on November 12 at Sarojini Auditorium, Kikkani Higher Secondary School at 1.30 p.m. Registrations will begin around 1.30 p.m., elimination round will be at 2.30 p.m. and the finals will be at 4 p.m. Two students (from the same school) in a team is permitted to participate. There is no limit on number of teams from each school and all participants will get a certificate. Last date for registration is November 10. For details contact phone: 98422-08402 or e-mail rotaryquiz@gmail.com.

Sri M visits city

Sri M - Founder of Satsang Foundation, Bengaluru, and Manav Ekta Mission movement who recently completed a 7,500 km walk from Kanyakumari to Kashmi titled “Walk of Hope” covering 11 States spanning over 15, is visiting Coimbatore City. Sri M will be in Coimbatore on November 11 and will be felicitated at Avanashilingam University on Friday at 10.30 a.m. He will also take part in an initiative My tree at Universal Peace Foundation - Home for Children near Karumathampatty at 11 a.m. on Saturday. He will deliver a talk on “Meditation and the Spritual Path” on November 11, 12, and 13 at Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan auditorium in R.S. Puram from 6.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.