Coimbatore

Grievance redress





day meeting



The Superintending Engineer of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, Coimbatore North, will conduct a grievance redress day meeting on November 10 at the office of the executive engineer, Seernaikenpalayam, at 11 a.m., instead of November 9 as informed earlier, according to a press release.





Power shutdown



There will be no power supply in the following places on November 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to shutdown at Kovilpalayam sub-station for maintenance works: Sarkar Samakulam, Kovilpalayam, Kurumbapalayam, Manikampalayam COINDIA area, Vaiyampalayam, Agragara Samakulam, Kottaipalayam, Kondaiyampalayam, Kunnathur, Kalipalayam, and Mondikalipudur.



Celebrations



Lakshmi Vilas Bank celebrated its 90th anniversary by organising customer centric activities at its branches.

The bank also celebrated Deepavali in all its regions by organising programmes for the needy as part of corporate social responsibility, according to a press release.

