Temporary license

Those who have applied for setting up temporary fire cracker shops can collect the licences from Coimbatore City Police Commi ssionerate on October 19.

New flights

Air India will operate an Airbus 321 on the New Delhi - Chennai - Coimbatore - Chennai - New Delhi sector from October 30. Flight AI 429 will department New Delhi at 9.45 a.m. and arrive Chenni at 12.40 p.m. It will depart Chennai at 1.25 p.m. and arrive Coimbatore at 2.20 p.m. Flight AI 539 will depart Coimbatore at 3.05 p.m. and reach Chennai at 4.15 p.m. It will depart Chennai at 5 p.m. and reach New Delhi at 7.50 p.m.

Flight AI 657 will depart Mumbai at 11.05 a.m. and arrive Coimbatore at 12.50 p.m. It will depart Coimbatore as AI 658 at 1.25 p.m. and reach Mumbai at 3 p.m.