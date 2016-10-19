Coimbatore

Briefly



Temporary license



Those who have applied for setting up temporary fire cracker shops can collect the licences from Coimbatore City Police Commi ssionerate on October 19.



New flights



Air India will operate an Airbus 321 on the New Delhi - Chennai - Coimbatore - Chennai - New Delhi sector from October 30. Flight AI 429 will department New Delhi at 9.45 a.m. and arrive Chenni at 12.40 p.m. It will depart Chennai at 1.25 p.m. and arrive Coimbatore at 2.20 p.m. Flight AI 539 will depart Coimbatore at 3.05 p.m. and reach Chennai at 4.15 p.m. It will depart Chennai at 5 p.m. and reach New Delhi at 7.50 p.m.

Flight AI 657 will depart Mumbai at 11.05 a.m. and arrive Coimbatore at 12.50 p.m. It will depart Coimbatore as AI 658 at 1.25 p.m. and reach Mumbai at 3 p.m.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 4:29:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/Briefly/article16075091.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY