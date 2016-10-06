Briefly (Two Items)

Army recruitment rally in Madurai

The Army Recruiting Office, Coimbatore, of the Indian Army will conduct a recruitment rally at the Dr. MGR Stadium in Madurai from November 11 to 20 to enrol soldiers into the army. Candidates from The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Dindigul, Theni, and Madurai districts can take part in the recruitment rally.

Candidates should first apply online atjoinindianarmy.nic.inbefore October 26 and then follow the instructions to apply for the selected trade for which they are eligible.

Admit card will be issued online after October 26 and they can be downloaded from the respective email addresses of the candidates.

Candidates should appear at the venue on the date and time mentioned in the admit card. They should bring a print out of the admit card, e-nativity certificate, community certificate, education certificates, relationship certificate and NCC and sports certificates (original and copy). A press release from the recruiting office here has clearly stated that recruitment into the army is a free service and candidates are cautioned against falling victim to agents or touts.

Aerospace safety council meeting

The Maintenance Command of the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted the annual aerospace safety council meeting at the 5 Base Repaid Depot (BRD) of the Air Force Station in Sulur, Coimbatore, on Thursday.

Nearly 100 IAF officers and 200 air warriors attended the council meeting, in which current trends and developments in the field of aerospace safety were discussed. Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (Maintenance Command) Pankaj Aneja, Director General (Inspection and Safety) Air Headquarters Anil Khosla and others spoke in the meeting.