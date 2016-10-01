Briefly - One

Conclave held

A Quality Assurance Conclave of the Indian Air Force - Maintenance Command was conducted here on Friday at the Base Repair Depot of Air Force Station at Sulur.

Nearly 100 Air Warriors from various wings of IAF attended. Air Marshal Pankaj Aneja, Air Officer - Commanding-in-Chief - Maintenance Command inaugurated the conclave. Air Vice-Marshal AG Kshirsagar, gave the closing remarks.

Medical camp

The Ayurveda College at Sulur is conducting a free medical camp on October 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for piles, fistula, fissures, constipation and digestive problems. For details contact phones: 94000 69960 or 0422-2681347.