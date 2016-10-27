Coimbatore

Booked for illegal possession of crackers

The district police have registered three cases against persons for illegal possession of crackers and selling them.

The cases were registered by Kovilpalayam, Mettupalayam and Mahalingapuram Police. Fireworks worth Rs. 1.57 lakh was seized from them.

The police said that in one of the cases a car was also seized, as the vehicle owner had fireworks worth Rs. 1.15 lakh in it for sale.

Chains snatched

from women

Unidentified men snatched two gold chains weighing 18.5 sovereigns in total from two women in separate incidents at Sulur during the late hours of Monday.

Youth held

Ramanthapuram police arrested P. Rajesh (33) from Vallalar Nagar in Ondipudur on Tuesday for allegedly impersonating a member of the Human Rights Commission and obstructing a woman sub inspector of police from discharging her duties when she stopped his vehicle for checking.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 8:49:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/Booked-for-illegal-possession-of-crackers/article16082657.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY