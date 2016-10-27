Booked for illegal possession of crackers

The district police have registered three cases against persons for illegal possession of crackers and selling them.
The cases were registered by Kovilpalayam, Mettupalayam and Mahalingapuram Police. Fireworks worth Rs. 1.57 lakh was seized from them.
The police said that in one of the cases a car was also seized, as the vehicle owner had fireworks worth Rs. 1.15 lakh in it for sale.
Chains snatched
from women
Unidentified men snatched two gold chains weighing 18.5 sovereigns in total from two women in separate incidents at Sulur during the late hours of Monday.
Youth held
Ramanthapuram police arrested P. Rajesh (33) from Vallalar Nagar in Ondipudur on Tuesday for allegedly impersonating a member of the Human Rights Commission and obstructing a woman sub inspector of police from discharging her duties when she stopped his vehicle for checking.
