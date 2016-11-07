Bird flu: preventive measures stepped up

After a chairing a meeting to review the measures undertaken to prevent the spread of Avian Influenza from Kerala, Collector T.N. Hariharan said that both in terms of logistics and manpower the preventive measures have been stepped up.

Stating that vigil has been stepped up along the border with neighbouring State, he exhorted the stakeholders in the poultry industry to be vigilant. He added that 2,300 odd preventive facilities and 920 life-saving tools are ready and 36 teams are monitoring the 12 check-posts.