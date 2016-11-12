Bird flu outbreak: disinfection at check-posts for three months

Surveillance to prevent bird flu is likely to be sustained for three months at all the 12 inter-State check-posts on the Kerala border, Animal Husbandry Department sources said.

Teams

Teams have been camping at the check-posts since October 29, a couple of days after the outbreak of avian influenza caused by H5N8 virus at Alleppey and massive culling of ducks.

Each of the four major check-posts, Walayar, Velanthavalam, Gopalapuram and Meenakshipuram, is being manned by a doctor and four attendants, and in every other remaining check-post, a doctor and two attendants carry out disinfection.

While poultry and poultry products from Kerala were not permitted into Tamil Nadu, there was no restriction on movement of chicken and eggs from Tamil Nadu to Kerala with requisite certification.

The transporting vehicles on the return journey were disinfected thoroughly at the check-posts, said T. Tamilchelvan, Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Department.

Unlike in 2014 when the outbreak of bird flu was caused by H5N1 virus that had potential to affect humans as well, the current situation is not scary.

No evidence

World over, there has been no evidence to suggest that consumption of poultry meat or eggs could transmit the H5N8 virus to humans.

Simultaneously, the over 1,100 broiler farms across the district are also under watch to rule out unusual deaths of chicken on mass scale due to the viral infection caused by wild birds through their migratory fly-ways.

Avian influenza viruses are transmitted to the domestic poultry through direct contact with secretions from infected birds, especially faeces or through contaminated feed, water, equipment, and human clothing and shoes.

At this time of the year when the temperature is low, the highly pathogenic viruses can survive for long periods.

Monitoring

Hence, the department has simultaneously stepped up monitoring at the poultries to ensure effective adherence to bio-security practices for the entire duration of surveillance at the check-posts.

