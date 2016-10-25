Bio-medical waste from Kerala causes commotion

Commotion prevailed at a private stock yard in Ettimadai on Monday afternoon, when the public intercepted 24 trucks, most of them carrying bio-medical waste from neighbouring Kerala.

They accused hospitals in the neighbouring State of turning Coimbatore into a dumping ground for bio-medical waste, despite the officials here voicing concern over this practice and calling for a halt to it.

A portion of the farm land belonging to Chellappa Gounder (75) has been taken on lease by Mohammed Illiyas (50) of Palakkad stating that he would use the place as a stock yard for dumping waste and segregate them for sale as scrap and recylable plastics. Ever since the leasing, trucks used to bring loads of waste and this triggered suspicion in the minds of the public. The entry of 24 trucks in the small hours of Monday turned the suspicion stronger and people gathered in large numbers to check what type of waste would be offloaded. Bio-medical waste, harmful plastics and even items that could trigger radiation were said to have been transported in these trucks.

Following information, revenue officials and elected representatives visited the place and inquired with the land owner as well as the person running the waste segregation business. Members of the public questioned the officials on how the trucks with loads of waste were able to gain entry into the State, crossing three check posts.

On examination, Tahsildar Sivasankaran found that there were no receipts that were issued at toll plazas or check posts. He assured the people that the issue would be brought to the notice of the District Collector for appropriate action.