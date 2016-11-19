Beat system ensuring visible policing: Commissioner

Now that visible policing envisaged through spread of ‘dedicated beats’ across the city has taken shape, the need for residents to visit police stations has been obviated.

Police teams posted at each of the 44 beats for public interface to deter criminal activities have started making their presence felt among the residents, Commissioner of Police A. Amalraj said.

Phone numbers of four personnel - one Sub-Inspector and three constables - in each beat are being provided to the public through residents’ associations and erection of boards.

Each of the three constables will go on rounds in the assigned area for eight hours a day.

The Sub-Inspector heading each beat will play a supervisory role.

The beat officers, who will be stationed at the outposts at a central location in the assigned area, will be the first to know about any happening in their assigned area. They solve the issues like quarrels, protests, and road blockades then and there, and only if the situation goes out of control, First Information Report will be registered in the jurisdictional police station, police sources said.

‘Friends of Police’ concept did work for keeping tab on movements of strangers during night hours. But, there were limitations. The service on the part of the public was voluntary, and there was limited scope for the Police Department to plan out night rounds well.

Nevertheless, under the dedicated beat system, the department still has the leverage to tap possibilities for carrying out community policing, particularly during night hours to prevent crimes such as chain snatching and burglary, under direct supervision of the beat officers, sources said.