Basic amenities still elude ward 75

Ward 75 that extends from Kongu Nagar, opposite Alvernia School, in the north to River Noyyal in the south and from Saramedu in the west to Kathiravan Garden in the east, has two distinct areas: one developed and the other under-developed.

Areas north of the railway track like Sripathy Nagar, Nethaji Nagar, SNV Garden and a few others are fairly well developed with good roads and street lights. Nanjundapuram and a host of residential colonies south and west of the ward do not have basic amenities, including street lights.

A. Ansari of Vallal Nagar says that Fatima Nagar, Nanniar Nagar, Ramlan Nagar and many areas do not have street lights. It is not that the Coimbatore Corporation has not fixed faulty lights but it is yet to install lights there.

Likewise, the localities also suffer from poor solid waste management.

Though the bins are fewer, the real issue is lack of workers who collect and dispose of waste.

Most of the ward has underground drainage coverage but not Nanjundapuram, complains S. Sivakumar. While the Corproation has completed the underground drainage work in almost all other areas in the ward, it is yet to start here. And it has not informed the residents why it has not taken up the work in the area.

A resident of Rajiv Nagar says that loose gravel from a poorly executed road work at the Poonga Nagar junction has been challenging the safety of motorists for the past six months as many accidents have taken place. The residents have lodged complaint with the Corproation but were yet to see remedial action.

The residents say that they want the Corporation to also clean the Raja Vaikal and another irrigation canal as the two carry more sewage than water. Timely action will help minimise water logging in the area.

The residents also want improved water supply as the water supplied at present is of very poor quality.