Chairman of Coimbatore city- based GEM Hospital Dr.C. Palanivelu has been selected for the BC Roy National award for the second time under eminent medical person category. National Endowment Fund created by the Centre in the name of Dr.B.C. Roy presents awards to achievers in the field of medicine. Dr. Palanivelu bagged the award first time in 2006 for speciality development category and in 2015 in the eminent medical person category. The award includes a medal, certificate and a cash prize of Rs. one lakh.
Award for city doctor
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Next Story
Please Email the Editor