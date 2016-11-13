Amazon to set up shop in Coimbatore

Yet another big name, Amazon, is all set to enter Coimbatore’s IT/ITES space.

Amazon Development Centre (India) Private Limited plans to set up a unit at Coimbatore Hi-Tech Infrastructure Private Limited IT/ITES Special Economic Zone with a projected investment of Rs. 32.12 crore over a period of five years.

Confirming that Amazon Development Centre was taking space at the shared facility at CHIL campus, Ashok Bakthavathsalam, director of CHIL SEZ, said the company is expected to start operations in Coimbatore shortly.

An Amazon India spokesperson said, “As a policy we do not comment on what we may or may not do in the future.”