Amazon to set up shop in Coimbatore

Yet another big name, Amazon, is all set to enter Coimbatore’s IT/ITES space.
Amazon Development Centre (India) Private Limited plans to set up a unit at Coimbatore Hi-Tech Infrastructure Private Limited IT/ITES Special Economic Zone with a projected investment of Rs. 32.12 crore over a period of five years.
Confirming that Amazon Development Centre was taking space at the shared facility at CHIL campus, Ashok Bakthavathsalam, director of CHIL SEZ, said the company is expected to start operations in Coimbatore shortly.
An Amazon India spokesperson said, “As a policy we do not comment on what we may or may not do in the future.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor