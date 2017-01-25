All set for Coimbatore Vizha

The annual event that brings together the city’s culture, heritage, people, and businesses - Coimbatore Vizha - is all set to take off on January 27.

On Tuesday, the Coimbatore Vizha song and mascot were released at a function organised by Young Indians (Yi), which facilitates the week-long programme.

“Coimbatore Vizha is for the people of Coimbatore, by the people of Coimbatore,” said S. Prasanna Krishna, co-chair, Yi Coimbatore, at the pre-launch of Coimbatore Vizha on Tuesday.

The “Kovai Paatu” song highlights the people and places of the city in a very trendy way.

Vijay Anand, director of the song, said it took about two months to shoot the three-minute song and it featured more than 40 of Coimbatore’s most iconic buildings, monuments, and areas. The song also featured state-of-the-art camera work and 360o videos.

‘Chippy’, the mascot of Coimbatore Vizha, also known as “Emerald Princess” was developed based on the State bird of Tamil Nadu symbolising that one must stay connected with his or her city’s heritage. “We should learn from the present and think for the future,” said B. Praveen Kumarr, chair of Coimbatore Vizha.

P.B. Balaji, chair of Yi Coimbatore, said that Coimbatore Vizha was just one of the initiatives Yi had taken in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry.

The ninth edition of the event will see participation of more than 50 organisations and 90 events in over 10 categories.

Some of the highlights of this year will be a Kongu cuisine food festival, Robofest competition, Tiger Run, ganamela by K.S.Chitra, and a helmet awareness rally.

Yi along with property promoters (CREDAI), builders (BAI) and Round Table also plan a no-plastic drive for 30 km from Gandhipark on February 5.