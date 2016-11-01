Air pollution levels remained under control

Better awareness and a drop in bursting of fireworks on Deepavali day this year seem to have had a positive impact on the city’s environment.

According to data available with Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, the level of particulate matter, also known as respirable dust (PM 10), was more than the standard of 100 mg/m3 at just one location this year as against three locations last year. The board had installed respirable dust samplers at Ponnaiahrajapuram (residential area), PSG College of Arts and Science (sensitive area), and Collectorate (mixed area). Readings were taken for 24 hours from 6 a.m. on October 24 and on October 29 (before Deepavali and on the festival day). While the level of the particulate matter was at 65, 35, and 45 at Ponnaiahrajapuram, Collectorate, and PSG College respectively on October 24, it was 121, 59, and 65 on Deepavali day. At Ponnaiahrajapuram, the level was more than the standard this year. Last year, it was more than 100 on Deepavali day at all the three places, said an official of the board.

In the case of noise pollution, monitoring systems were placed at Saibaba Temple junction and at Ponnaiahrajapuram. The noise level was 67 decibels on October 24 and 70 on October 29 at Saibaba Temple junction.

At Ponnaiahrajapuram, it was 52 decibels on October 24 and 77 on October 29. This is because Ponnaiahrajapuram is a residential area and the use of fireworks would have been more, the official said.