Air India launches flight to Delhi

Air India on Sunday launched a Delhi - Coimbatore (via Chennai) flight. The flight reached Coimbatore International Airport at 2.20 p.m. with 153 passengers and left for Delhi (through Chennai) with 175 passengers, against the full capacity of 182 seats.

Air India’s Station Manager B. Sitalakshmi said that flight No. 429 originating at Delhi will start at 9.45 a.m. every day and reach Chennai at 12.40 p.m. It will start from Chennai at 1.25 p.m. and reach Coimbatore at 2.20 p.m. It will start from Coimbatore as flight No. 539 at 3.05 p.m. and reach Chennai at 4.15 p.m. It will depart from Chennai at 5 p.m. and reach Delhi at 7.50 p.m. The time taken from Delhi to Coimbatore is four hours and thirty-five minutes. The return trip takes four hours and forty-five minutes.

The Coimbatore to Delhi flight was launched in the presence of Coimbatore MP P. Nagarajan, Airport Director G. Prakash Reddy, Kavundampalayam MLA V.C. Arukutty and past president of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, D. Nandakumar. This is the second flight operated by the airline from Coimbatore. The only other route in which Air India operates from the city is to Mumbai, this winter schedule.