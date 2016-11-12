Activities lined up for Car-Free Sundays

A series of activities have been lined up for the participants at the Car-Free Sundays, an initiative of The Hindu Tamil in association with Coimbatore City Corporation and Coimbatore City Traffic Police.

Mark1 is the event manager and Radio City is the radio partner for the event. It will be held from 6.30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Students of Shree Sarasswathi Vidhyaah Mandheer Institutions, Sirumugai, will play band, BVM Global school students will perform aerobic dance, besides performances by A. Ramasamy Matriculation School students.

Monday being World Diabetes Day, Diabetologist V. Rajendran will give tips on health and diabetic care. A dance programme by B8C to mark World Diabetic Day and Children’s Day will be held.